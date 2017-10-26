*Tyrese’s ex-wife claims the actor has somebody following her and her friends to keep tabs on them, and that she’s fearful at times of what he might do, reports TMZ.

Norma Gibson is seeking a permanent restraining order against Tyrese to keep him away from her and their 10-year-old daughter, Shayla. Norma took the stand Thursday and claimed Tyrese has been harassing her since 2014 after their custody evaluation by having someone tail her and her friends, according to TMZ.

Asked in court if she’s afraid of Tyrese, Norma replied, “At times.” She also brought up the 2007 incident where Tyrese allegedly punched her while she was pregnant, claiming three of Tyrese’s people met with her afterward and got her to sign an agreement not to discuss it. She says she did it because she didn’t want to ruin his career at the time.

Tyrese denies her claims to TMZ, and describes her restraining order attempt as sour grapes over his new marriage. He claims he hasn’t seen his daughter in over 60 days and just wants this resolved quickly so he can see her.

Norma already has a temporary restraining order against Tyrese over claims that he abused their daughter. Norma says he went into a rage, pushed Shayla to the ground, “grabbed her hands with one arm and beat her with the other” between 12 and 16 times. Norma says Tyrese hit Shayla so hard she couldn’t sit. Tyrese says he only struck her once on her bottom.

The L.A. County Dept. of Children and Family Services is currently investigating.