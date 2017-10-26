Urban Movie Channel’s Line Up For October

*UMC – Urban Movie Channel’s “Thrills & Chills” collection features a nice crop of murder mystery and horror films to indulge in this October.

Beginning on Friday, October 20, 2017, UMC will present the exclusive premiere of the Chicago murder mystery film, HOGTOWN.

Named one of the “Best Films of 2016” (The Village Voice) and called “the most original film made in Chicago about Chicago to date” (Chicago Sun-Times), Hogtown follows an investigation into the disappearance of a millionaire theatre owner during a snowstorm.

A murder mystery that celebrates the most American of American cities while exploring the intimate lives of many of its people, the film is set in 1919 Chicago against the backdrop of the race riots of that year. Shot in black and white in the often undisguised contemporary city, the film involves a multi-racial, ensemble cast of more than 70 characters, a full symphony orchestra score, and evolves directly from filmmaker Daniel Nearing’s previous feature, Chicago Heights (now The Last Soul on a Summer Night).

Following the premiere of Hogtown, UMC will present the psychological thriller THE GOOD WIFEY on Friday, October 27, 2017. In the film, Michael Raynar (David Ramsey) is in love with his young wife and together they are preparing to welcome their first child. His story should end with “happily ever after” but after he meets Kimmy Sardell (Tangi Miller, Felicity), he goes against his better judgment, and participates in a one-night stand that leads to irrevocable consequences for himself, his pregnant wife, and their unborn child. The film also stars Persia White (Girlfriends) and Chico Benymon (Half & Half).

In addition to The Good Wifey, UMC will add a special throwback presentation of the murder comedy, REDRUM on Friday, October 27, 2017. Starring film director Kenny Young alongside Jill Marie Jones (Girlfriends), Terri J. Vaughn (Meet the Browns), Jennifer Lewis (Blackish), and comedian Joe Torry, the 2007 film is a hilarious take on marital rejuvenation and finding one’s passion. To spice up their boring lives, Brian (Kenny Young) and Tanya Diggs (Jill Marie Jones) embark on a fun-filled murder spree that ultimately leads to a final showdown where their love for each other is put to the ultimate test.

UMC’s “Thrills & Chills” collection also features a variety of urban horror titles just in time for Halloween. Selections include the modern supernatural thriller THE SICKLE; a terrifying thriller in the tradition of The Grudge and Final Destination – CHAIN LETTER; and the star-studded horror film THE INHERITANCE which features Golden Brooks (Girlfriends), D.B. Woodside (24), Keith David (Greenleaf), Darren Dewitt Henson (Soul Food), and more. Available at www.UMC.tv as well as various devices, UMC is the first premium subscription streaming service that showcases quality African American and urban entertainment across all genres from RLJ Entertainment (NASDAQ: RLJE).

Created by Robert L. Johnson, Chairman of RLJ Entertainment and founder of Black Entertainment Television (BET), Urban Movie Channel (UMC) is the first subscription streaming service created for African American and urban audiences in North America that features quality urban content and showcases feature films, documentaries, original series, stand-up comedy, and other exclusive content. UMC is Available on iOS, Apple TV, Amazon Channels, Roku, Amazon Fire TV & Fire TV Stick. At www.UMC.tv, UMC offers a free 7-day trial and thereafter is just $4.99/month or $49.99/year. Keep up with UMC on Facebook at www.Facebook.com/UrbanMovieChannel and on Twitter/Instagram @WatchUMC.

