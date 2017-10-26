*More roles have been filled for USA’s forthcoming anthology series, “Unsolved: The Murders of Tupac and The Notorious B.I.G.”

“Scrubs” and “Ray Donovan” star Donald Faison will play Jacques “Haitian Jack” Agnant, while Emmy winner Wendell Pierce will play Detective Lee Tucker, “an old-school homicide detective from the LA Sheriff’s Department.”

Dominic Santana will reprise his “All Eyez on Me” role of Suge Knight, “the infamous co-founder and head of Death Row records,” while “Mad Men’s” Sola Bamis will play Black Panther activist and Tupac’s mom, Afeni Shakur.

Camile Chen will play Grace Kim, “a robbery-homicide department secretary who has always liked, but never loved her job.”

Due in early 2018, the first season of “Unsolved” will follow the dual police investigations into the murders of two of the rap industry’s most legendary players.

The cast includes Marcc Rose as Tupac, Wavyy Jonez as Biggie Smalls, Luke James as Sean “Puffy” Combs, Aisha Hinds as Biggie’s mom Voletta Wallace and LeToya Luckett as Sharitha Golden, the estranged wife of Suge Knight.

They lead a cast that also includes Bokeem Woodbine, Josh Duhamel and Jimmi Simpson, all playing the detectives who were integral in the two murder cases.

The series is based on the experiences of former LAPD Detective Greg Kading, who led multiple law-enforcement task forces investigating the murders.

“The People. v. O.J. Simpson’s” Anthony Hemingway directed the pilot and serves as an executive producer, alongside Mark Taylor and Kyle Long, who is penning the script.