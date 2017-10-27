*One of Usher’s herpes accusers may not move forward with her $20 million lawsuit after all.

According to TMZ, Laura Helm’s attorney, Lisa West, filed a motion Thursday to withdraw from the case, saying she could no longer “effectively represent” her client.

However, TMZ claims that what really happened is that Helm fired her lawyer, and is now uncertain about continuing the legal battle.

In her lawsuit, Helm alleged she contracted herpes through unprotected sex with Usher. However, she contradicted that though during a phone conversation where she said they always used condoms.

Usher’s attorney has already filed a motion to dismiss the case and Helm has until November 5 to respond.