*Vanessa Williams will join the comedy ME, MYSELF & I in a recurring role beginning Monday, Nov. 6 (9:30 – 10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network.

Williams will play Kelly Frasier, Older Alex Riley’s arch rival in the business world who becomes his love interest. Older Alex Riley is played by Emmy® Award-winning actor John Larroquette.

“I have been a huge fan of Vanessa Williams for a long time. Seeing her in the role of Kelly, playing off of John Larroquette, is like attending the Olympic Games. I can’t wait for the ME, MYSELF & I viewers to see Vanessa as Kelly,” said executive producer and creator.

Vanessa Williams is one of the most respected and multi-faceted performers in the entertainment industry today. Her critically acclaimed work in film, television, music and on Broadway stage has been recognized by every major industry award affiliation, including four Emmy Award nominations, 17 Grammy nominations (of which 11 were for her individually), a Tony nomination, three SAG Award nominations, seven NAACP Image Awards, three Satellite Awards, and Golden Globe, Grammy and Academy Awards for Best Original Song for her platinum single “Colors of the Wind,” from the Disney movie “Pocahontas.” Williams returned to Broadway in the spring of 2014 for a special limited engagement in the musical “After Midnight,” and she co-starred with Cicely Tyson and Cuba Gooding, Jr. in “The Trip To Bountiful” during the 2013 Broadway season.

Her film credits include “Under the Gun,” “Eraser,” “Hoodlum,” “Soul Food,” “Dance with Me,” “Light it Up,” “Shaft,” Somebody Like You,” “Hannah Montana: The Movie” and “Tyler Perry’s Temptation: Confessions of a Marriage Counselor.”

Some of Williams’ television credits include “Ugly Betty,” “Desperate Housewives,” “Daytime Divas”, “Modern Family”, “Difficult People”, “666 Park Avenue,” “The Mindy Project,” “Broad City,” and “The Good Wife”. Her autobiography, You Have No Idea, co-written with her mother, Helen Williams, was a New York Times bestseller in 2012. In the beginning of 2016, Williams launched her clothing line, V. by Vanessa Williams, an exclusive collection of comfortable, mix-and-match pieces available exclusively at EVINE Live. The line features interpretations of personal pieces from Vanessa’s own wardrobe in a combination of timeless, flowing silhouettes, feminine patterns and luxurious fabrics.

ME, MYSELF & I moves to its new time, Monday, Oct. 30 (9:30 – 10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network.

ME, MYSELF & I stars Bobby Moynihan, Jack Dylan Grazer, Brian Unger, Jaleel White, Kelen Coleman, Christopher Paul Richards, Mandell Maughan, Skylar Gray and Reylynn Caster with Sharon Lawrence and John Larroquette. It is produced by Kapital Entertainment in association with Warner Bros. Television and CBS Television Studios. Dan Kopelman, Aaron Kaplan and Dana Honor are executive producers.

