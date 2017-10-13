*In a new court filing, Venus Williams says that her fatal car accident in Florida was mostly caused by an unidentified third driver who rode away from the scene unscathed, TMZ reports.

The tennis star’s new filing references a driver in a dark-colored sedan who was heading in the opposite direction. Venus says that driver violated her right of way by cutting in front of her in the intersection to make a left turn.

TMZ says this new account is clearly seen in the surveillance video it first posted.

Watch below:

Venus says that other driver’s “improper left hand turn” made her slow down, and stop to avoid hitting the sedan.

The video shows that Venus continued through the intersection, but police say by that time, the light had turned red, leaving Venus stuck in the middle of the intersection. Seconds later Linda Barson slammed into Venus’ SUV.

Barson’s husband later died from his injuries in the accident.

In the docs, Venus says if she’s at fault at all for the accident, the unidentified sedan driver should at least share the blame.

