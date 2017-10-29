*The groundbreaking actor and activist Viola Davis will be honored with the Just Like My Child Foundation‘s ‘2017 Global Humanitarian Award’ on November 11, 2017.

Davis is being recognized for her dedication to the education and empowerment of vulnerable youth.

As the first black actor to win the Triple Crown of Acting, including a Tony Award, a history-making Emmy Award for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series for her work on How to Get Away with Murder, and three-time Oscar-nominated performances in The Help (2011), Doubt (2008) and her recent win for her role in Fences (2017), Davis is an inspiration to women and girls all around the world.