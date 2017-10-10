*A wardrobe malfunction involving a Slovakian runner’s shorts left him hanging as he crossed the finish line of a marathon in Košice, Slovakia.

The unfortunate runner, Jozef Urban, finished the Košice Peace Marathon with his entire package hanging out of his shorts.

In viral video of the incident, Urban is seen running as if he has no idea his junk is on display. He was met with applause and cheers after crossing the finish line, where he rested his hands on his knees and still didn’t appear to notice or make any adjustments before the video cuts off.

Despite the unintended southern exposure, Urban did reportedly clock a new personal best.

Watch below:

