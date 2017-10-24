*Ellen DeGeneres is putting Jamie Foxx and Jay Pharoah in the Hot Seat to answer her Burning Questions for her new YouTube series, “Ellen’s Show Me More Show.”

Watch the hilarious duo – promoting their new Showtime series “White Famous” – above to see Foxx and Pharoah reveal:

What would they be if they weren’t actors? (“A white man” – Foxx, “Drake” – Pharoah)

Jamie Foxx’s guilty pleasure TV Show (the Kardashians)

The last thing they googled, among other burning questions

Of course if you’re a regular “Ellen” viewer, you already know Foxx, Paharoah and Ellen have hooked up before to bring the funny.

