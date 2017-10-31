*Tuesday, (Halloween) on “The Talk’s” Third Annual Rocktober Lip Sync War, host Sheryl Underwood honors one of music’s greatest performers, Prince, with an over-the-top rendition – including wild acrobatics – of the “Purple Rain” hit “I Would Die 4 U.”

On being the two-time reigning Rocktober Lip Sync War champion, Underwood (in character) tells guest host Terry Crews:

“I feel like I wanna ride in a little red corvette, while wearing a raspberry beret under cherry moon speeding over the graffiti bridge.”

Carrie Ann Inaba Wins ‘The Talk’s’ Third Annual Rocktober Lip Sync War

On “The Talk’s” Third Annual Rocktober Lip Sync War, guest co-host Carrie Ann Inaba channeled Lady Gaga with one of the pop star’s biggest songs, “Bad Romance.” After the audience votes were tallied, guest host Terry Crews announces Inaba as the winner! Her response:

“Oh my gosh, this is so amazing. I want to thank Prince, Ozzy, Mary [Poppins] and Ms. Cyndi Lauper because you can only be as good as the people you stand next too.”