*It’s ironic that “Thank You for Your Service” (“TYFYS”) comes out at a time when the president of the U.S. calls for the firing of athletes who kneel during the National Anthem.

Yet, the government shows the least respect and is the biggest offender of what the flag stands for.

In “TYFYS,” a group of U.S. soldiers returning from Iraq struggle to integrate back into family and civilian life, while living with the memory of a war that threatens to destroy them long after they’ve left the battlefield.

The struggles they face are mainly due to PTSD (post traumatic stress disorder) and lack of employment.

Of the two main white characters, Miles Teller and Joe Cole, Cole commits suicide and Teller mans up and does anything he can to support family while still suffering from PTSD.

Samoan PTSD sufferer Beulah Koale seeks drugs where Blacks hold pit bull fights to the death from a Black Vet drug dealer. Come on Jason Hall (writer/director), that’s the best story lines you can come up with for Black Vets?

