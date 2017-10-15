*Tamron Hall fans will be enthused to know that Megyn Kelly’s poor ratings are dragging down NBC’s morning show lineup.

The network was hoping that Kelly’s addition would break ratings records. Instead, Kelly’s “Megyn Kelly Today” has negatively affected ratings across the Today show franchise, Page Six reports.

“Ratings for Kelly’s hour of the show are reportedly down 32 percent from last year, and ratings for Kathie Lee & Hoda, which follows directly after, are reportedly down 26 percent, per The Cut.

Meanwhile, Hall is weighing her options now that a deal she signed with The Weinstein Company for a new talk show is in jeopardy.

In an interview with HuffPost, Hall says she called Harvey Weinstein at 5 a.m. to confront him about his sexual assault and rape allegations after seeing the bombshell New York Times article.

“It’s a woman’s worst nightmare to be in a situation where you believe someone more powerful has control over your life,” Hall says. “I immediately thought about the women who have suffered in silence and were paralyzed by fear; fear that I’ve seen with domestic violence survivors; fear that I’ve seen when I interviewed women who were raped on their college campuses.”

The HuffPost article reads: “While Weinstein never behaved inappropriately with her, Hall said the only thing that matters is what he has admitted to doing and what his women accusers have said. She described her approach to Weinstein in the call as one of ‘take no prisoners.’ And while Weinstein apologized to her and told her he needed help, Hall is now working with her agents to figure out next steps on a talk show development deal she signed with The Weinstein Co. three months ago.”

Hall partnered with Weinstein Television for a new daytime talk show which she would have produce and taped in front of a live studio audience. The show would have featured “a mix of current events, human-interest stories and in-depth celebrity and newsmaker interviews.”

