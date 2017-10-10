*Wendy Williams attended the New York Comic Con on October 6 and like many other fans and celebrities who suppport the event, she came dressed as a superhero.

Williams appeared as Wonder Woman and was photographed with superheroes such as Batman and The Green Hornet. But after photos and videos of her surfaced on social media, many people argued that the costume wasn’t befitting for the talk show host.

Check out some reactions below.

WE ALSO SAW WENDY WILLIAMS SHE WAS DRESSED AS WONDER WOMAN

,, but the media legit told my friend to move out of the way and pushed her ): pic.twitter.com/oHqXFAXIHy — gill // 🎃 (@gillslice) October 6, 2017

While some fans found Wendy’s costume to be cute and creative, others were quite critical of her figure.

Wendy Williams has ruined Wonder Woman for me pic.twitter.com/9NPCnKAeWn — Derrick G (Greasy) (@smokey1970) October 8, 2017

This latest criticism follows Wendy’s response to the dragging she received when vacation photos surfaced showing Williams in a bikini.

And her response to the critics:

“Yes, I am 53. And yes, I still dip it and do it in a bikini with perky boobs and a flat belly, and if I got no behind, I can buy one like the rest of you all,” she said. “I don’t want front and back. Like, I’m done with that. So, you know, I have a flat behind. I talk about it all the time. I’m shaped like a capital P… I can joke about myself before you ever joke with me. We were having the time of our lives. We totally thought we were by ourselves,” Wendy told People about her vacation.

“I don’t care when people talk about the way I look, because as long I love what I see when I get out of the shower, as long as [my husband] loves what he sees when I slip into bed, and as long as my son is not embarrassed by overweight or underweight mommy, I’m good,” she added.

