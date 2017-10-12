*Word on the street is that headlines about a certain talk show host being “distraught” over her cheating husband are nothing more than FAKE NEWS — concocted by the talk show host herself to drum up publicity. Even more laughable about this so-called PR stunt is that she got her former rival in on the trickery.

According to the Daily Mail, talk show host Wendy Williams has not been “uncharacteristically melancholy” ever since the publication broke the news of her husband’s secret affair with a 32-year-old massage therapist.

“She’s not the same bubbly person that she typically is. She looks very sad and is extremely subdued. It’s been painful to watch,” the source added.

DailyMail.com also alleges that Williams is pissed that her old radio nemesis Angie Martinez is working on a new talk show pilot. Meanwhile, industry players whisper that Wendy and Angie are on much better terms now and they both agreed to play up this (buried) beef for publicity.

According to the Daily Mail, Williams and her husband Kevin Hunter, who is also her manager, “were taken to lunch by executives from her production company Debmar-Mercury, who revealed they were partnering with Martinez on a new daytime show.”

Williams apparently burst into tears and screamed at the two executives, while her husband kept yelling, “This is some bulls***!”

OTHERS NEWS YOU MIGHT HAVE MISSED: BET to End ‘Being Mary Jane’ in 2018 with 2-Hour Movie as Series Finale

“Apparently, it was a dramatic blow up in the back of the restaurant. Lots of screaming, yelling and swearing. No matter how the TV execs explained that it was not a conflict of interest, Wendy and Kevin just weren’t hearing it,” the source revealed.

Williams kept saying to her team: “I can’t believe that b**** is getting a show with them. This is such a betrayal!”

Those close to Williams believe her over the top response to Martinez getting a talk show pilot was her releasing her frustration with Kevin’s alleged affair.

“No one is sure whether she already knew of Kevin’s affair or was shocked by the news. Whatever the case, she is more embarrassed the veil has been lifted off her life. The woman who gossips about everyone else’s life for a living is now making headlines of her own,” the source explained.

In late September, DailyMailTV revealed that Hunter had been carrying on a 10-year long affair with Sharina Hudson, a 32-year-old massage therapist, buying them a house in New Jersey

But according CDNA, a source that is always spot on when it comes to serving steaming tea, “the mistress in question is actually a PA” and this cheating allegation is another publicity stunt “orchestrated by the talk show host and her husband plus this overseas newspaper (Daily Mail) who is trying to break into the TV entertainment news game. (Williams) is a master of publicity stunts, always has been.”

Save

Save

Click here for reuse options!