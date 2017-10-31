*TMZ is reporting that Wendy Williams passed out in the middle of her show Tuesday morning while live on the air.

Wendy was dressed up as the Statue of Liberty for Halloween. According to footage posted by TMZ, she was about 48 minutes into the show and in the middle of a sentence when she stuttered, got wobbly on her feet and collapsed to the ground out of camera shot.

Producers quickly cut to black and went to a commercial, as the show airs live on the East coast.

Watch below:

Returning from the break, Wendy had been revived and was back hosting the show, saying had become overheated from her costume.

The fire department responded to the show, according to TMZ, but she was well enough to finish out the hour.

“That was not a stunt,” she said. “I’m overheated in my costume and I did pass out. But you know what? I’m a champ and I’m back.”

Watch below: