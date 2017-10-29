*If you’re a sucker for good movies, hilarious comedy and the treatment of serious issues in a light hearted manner, you have come to the right place.

Fortunately for you, there are tons of super funny Black hits out there that will have you rolling on the floor laughing.

Everyone loves a good movie every once in a while and when it’s packed with side-splitting punches, an entertaining script and some great acting skills on display, you just cannot resist.

Take time out and curl up with some popcorn and brownies to watch our picks of the funniest Black movies ever!

1. HARLEM NIGHTS (1989)

We’re sure you must have heard or even used one of the endearing quotes from this hilarious movie. Paying an ode to the widely under documented era of African American culture, we’re sure you’re going to be amused as well as enlightened by this brilliant comedy.

What’s in it?

With an amazing cast including comedy gurus like Redd Foxx, Robin Harris and Della Reese, this film is nothing short of a hoot. The movie finds its setting in 1920’s Harlem where two club owners make attempts to prevent a white gangster from jeopardizing their operation.

The film is a thorough entertainment of all times, packed with funny lines and punches.

2. COMING TO AMERICA (1998)

Heralded a classic, this is arguably the funniest movie of all times! It dissects the black culture of the 80’s in a hilarious manner.

What’s in it?

This movie is mainly about the prince of Zamunda who goes on a hunt for his bride to Queens, NY. This sparks a saga of hilarity and introduces funny characters including the Barber, patron and singer. It also lends you an insight into the black culture but ensures the movie is thoroughly entertaining and amusing.

No matter how many times you watch it, the movie will relay the same experience to you!

3. LIFE (1999)

Highlighting the issue of the mass incarceration of Blacks in a lighthearted manner, this movie will leave you in fits of laughter. A stellar combination of Eddie Murphy and Martin Lawrence, this movie is a big hit of its time that deserves to be replayed to satisfy your craving for some classic comedy.

What’s in it?

This movie centers on two wrongly convicted friends cum enemies. It then shows the hilarious drama that ensues with their time in prison.

Although grappling with a serious issue, the movie is anything but morose. It will leave you howling with laughter!

Get your tissues out to wipe away tears of laughter!