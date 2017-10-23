*Disturbing video clips were revealed on Snapchat that show white football players from a Virginia middle school in a locker room, dry humping their African American counterparts while yelling racist epithets such as “We’re gonna f**k the black off these African American children from Uganda!”

Needless to say, Black parents are beyond incensed.

The incident occurred at Short Pump Middle School in Henrico County, Virginia and reports say when the school district was contacted they said they were aware of the video and are dealing with it “appropriately.”

Thing is, the district has been “aware” since last Monday. School officials did pen an open letter to parents, but many of them are wondering why they waited nearly a week to do anything.

In the video, acquired by WTVR’s Brent Solomon, the portion he decided to share obscures the faces (and disguises the voices) of the perpetrators and victims because they are all minors.

Can you believe this? Minors!

Solomon, who has viewed the tape in its entirety, says the video — which has gone viral — starts with the question, “Ever wonder what happens in a football locker room?”

We can also hear another student shouting, “What’s up with the blacks?”

At first I wondered how the Black students allowed this to happen. I mean, why they didn’t just turn around and kick these muthaf**kers asses.

Sorry. Not sorry.

But then I learned they were overpowered and can even be heard pleading to be let go.

One Black parent, who wants to remain anonymous to protect her kid from even more abuse, told WTVR that all the Black football players were held down on the floor while their white teammates “dry humped them” and shouted racist comments.

NBC12 reports that in the open letter written to parents, principal Thomas McAuley called the actions in the Snapchat clips “appalling, disturbing and inexcusable.” He adds that he hopes to put procedures in place to prevent such things from occurring again in the future.

