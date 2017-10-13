*Never-before-heard music from Whitney Houston will soon be available on a new album to mark the 25th anniversary of “The Bodyguard,” her film with co-star Kevin Costner.

Legacy Recordings, in cooperation with the Estate of Whitney E. Houston, will release “I Wish You Love: More From The Bodyguard” on November 17,

The album contains alternate mixes and edits of songs like “I Will Always Love You” and “I’m Every Woman,” two covers that Houston turned into massive hits.

In addition, the record includes an a capella rendition of “Jesus Loves Me” and multiple live versions of Houston songs drawn from a private wedding concert for the eldest daughter of the Sultan of Brunei and concert dates in Berlin, London, New York City and Philadelphia during 1993 and 1994.

The original soundtrack for “The Bodyguard,” with Houston comprising six of the 13 tracks, sold more than 17 million copies in the United States alone, according to the RIAA. The soundtrack also took home Album of the Year honors at the Grammys, and Houston won another pair of awards for “I Will Always Love You,” her famous Dolly Parton cover.

Click here for reuse options!