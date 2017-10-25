*Netflix on Wednesday (Oct. 25) released a new trailer for its Will Smith action-thriller “Bright.”

Smith and co-star Joel Edgerton star as two LAPD police officers who form a most unlikely duo working to keep the mean streets of Los Angeles safe from a sinister underworld filled with gang violence and dark forces at work.

David Ayer directs the film, which premieres on the streaming service Dec. 22.

Noomi Rapace, Lucy Fry, Edgar Ramirez, Ike Barinholtz, Enrique Murciano, Jay Hernandez, Andrea Navedo, Veronica Ngo, Alex Meraz, Margaret Cho, Brad William Henke, Dawn Oliveri, and Kenneth Choi round out the cast.

The new trailer also teases two new singles from the film’s soundtrack: “Danger” by Migos & Marshmello, and “Home” by Machine Gun Kelly, X Ambassadors & Bebe Rexha. The two songs will be featured on “Bright: The Album,” which will be available for pre-order on Nov. 9 from Atlantic Records.

Watch the trailer below: