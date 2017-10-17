*Police said the son of York Mayor Kim Bracey was charged with assault last week after he punched and stomped the politician.

Bracey says her son is battling an opioid addiction but cops didn’t say what, if anything, provoked the alleged attack at her campaign office on Sept. 30, the York Daily Record reported.

The reports quoted police as saying Brandon Anderson, 30, of York, was charged with punching his mother in the face, knocking her to the ground, and then stomping on her back, head and face while she was down.

“Like thousands of families, our family is confronting the fact that my adult son is battling an opioid addiction,” Bracey said. “No family is immune from this epidemic — which is why we must do everything in our power to solve it.”

A person who witnessed the attack intervened when Anderson tried to hit the mayor with a wooden flag pole.

The mayor is reportedly doing okay physically but a Democratic campaign operative said that the family remains shaken.

After a week behind bars, Anderson was released on bail Friday, the York Dispatch reported.

Meanwhile, Kim Bracey is running for a third term as mayor.

