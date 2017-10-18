*Right on the heels of his incredulous lie that claimed former president Barack Obama never called the families of fallen soldiers, your president, Donald Trump, placed such a call and told the wife of a fallen soldier…

“He knew what he was getting into.”

Raise your hand if you believe it would’ve been best to say nothing at all.

Can you see me now?

U.S. Rep. Frederica Wilson (D-Miami), was traveling in the car with the fallen soldier’s widow, Myeshia Johnson, when the phone call came in. I can only imagine her embarrassment as a government official.

Why oh why do the powers that be continue to allow this illiterate human to remain in office? He’s had his fun. The joke should be over now!

