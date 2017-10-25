*Zendaya showed up to the InStyle Awards 2017 on Monday with an afro that had the red carpet buzzing.

On Instagram, the 21-year-old former Disney star shared that her aunts were the inspiration behind her bold natural.

“Last nights inspo…my stunning aunties (my daddy’s all the way on the left) and a hint of Angela Davis,” read the caption of her throwback black and white pic, with her two aunts sporting big beautiful Afros.

Zendaya accented the look on Monday with a multi-colored Schiaparelli Fall 2017 Couture dress.

Zendaya spoke more about her entire red carpet look to PeopleStyle:

“I think we started with the ‘fro. We definitely wanted to do a ‘fro for sure,” she told PeopleStyle about how she approached her look for the Fiji Water-sponsored event alongside her close friend and stylist Law Roach. “And then [Roach] was obsessed with this dress. The dress is also a bit of a statement itself. The hair, to me, seems very simple and contained, and kind of goes with it.”

For her most recent red carpet looks, Zendaya says she’s been inspired by the ’60s and ’70s.

“I think I’m always just very inspired by the fashion of the decades,” she explained. “When you go back in time and kind of explore those silhouettes and kind of find a modern way to do it, everything in fashion just repeats. It’s just the same thing, just repeating. So when you latch on to something from the past, it’s almost like it’s new again, because we haven’t seen it in a while. So I love exploring with different things from different decades. It’s fun.”