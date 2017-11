A page to spark motivation, find out who’s getting older, and learn more about our history.

EUR MOTIVATIONAL NOTE

Replace the word “problem” with the word “opportunity” in all your thoughts. – Matthew Keith Groves

EUR BIRTHDAYS

Nov. 1: Saxophonist Ronald Khalis Bell of Kool and the Gang is 66. Rapper Willie D of the Geto Boys is 51.

BLACK HISTORY

Nov. 1, 1910: Activist W.E.B. Dubois begins publication of the NAACP monthly magazine, Crisis.