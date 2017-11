A page to spark motivation, find out who’s getting older, and learn more about our history.

EUR MOTIVATIONAL NOTE

EUR BIRTHDAYS

Nov. 3: Reality show personality Joseline Hernandez is 31. Former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick is 30. Reality show personality Kendall Jenner (”Keeping Up With The Kardashians”) is 22.

BLACK HISTORY

Nov. 3, 1896: JH Hunter puts patents on the portable weighing scales.