A page to spark motivation, find out who’s getting older, and learn more about our history.

EUR MOTIVATIONAL NOTE

There is a lesson in almost everything that you do, and getting the lesson is how you move forward. It is how you enrich your spirit. – Oprah Winfrey

EUR BIRTHDAYS

Nov. 6: Jazz trumpeter Arturo Sandoval is 68. Singer Corey Glover of Living Colour is 53. Actress Thandie Newton is 45.

BLACK HISTORY

Nov. 6, 1900: James Weldon Johnson and J. Rosamond Johnson composed “Lift Ev’ry Voice and Sing.”