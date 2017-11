A page to spark motivation, find out who’s getting older, and learn more about our history.

EUR MOTIVATIONAL NOTE

There is a lesson in almost everything that you do, and getting the lesson is how you move forward. It is how you enrich your spirit. – Oprah Winfrey

EUR BIRTHDAYS

Nov. 7: Rapper Tinie Tempah is 29.

BLACK HISTORY

Nov. 7, 1876: Edward A. Bouchet received the Ph.D. degree in physics at Yale University and became the first black person to receive a doctorate at an American University.