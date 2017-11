A page to spark motivation, find out who’s getting older, and learn more about our history.

EUR MOTIVATIONAL NOTE

Opportunities multiply as they are seized. – Sun Tzu

EUR BIRTHDAYS

Nov. 8: Actress Alfre Woodard is 65. Singer Diana King is 47.

BLACK HISTORY

Nov. 8, 1938: Crystal Bird Fauset becomes the first black woman elected to a state legislature in the U.S. acquiring this distinction by being named to the Pennsylvania House of Representatives.