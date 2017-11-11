A page to spark motivation, find out who’s getting older, and learn more about our history.
EUR MOTIVATIONAL NOTE
Opportunities multiply as they are seized. – Sun Tzu
EUR BIRTHDAYS
Nov. 9: Actor Charlie Robinson (”Night Court”) is 72. Gospel singer Donnie McClurkin is 58. Rapper Sandy “Pepa” Denton of Salt-N-Pepa is 48. Rapper Scarface of Geto Boys is 47. Singer Sisqo (Dru Hill) is 39.
BLACK HISTORY
Nov. 9, 1922: Dorothy Dandridge was born on this day in Cleveland, Ohio. She became the first black woman to be nominated for an Oscar for the roll of Carmen in “Carmen Jones.”