EUR MOTIVATIONAL NOTE

Opportunities multiply as they are seized. – Sun Tzu

EUR BIRTHDAYS

Nov. 9: Actor Charlie Robinson (”Night Court”) is 72. Gospel singer Donnie McClurkin is 58. Rapper Sandy “Pepa” Denton of Salt-N-Pepa is 48. Rapper Scarface of Geto Boys is 47. Singer Sisqo (Dru Hill) is 39.

BLACK HISTORY

Nov. 9, 1922: Dorothy Dandridge was born on this day in Cleveland, Ohio. She became the first black woman to be nominated for an Oscar for the roll of Carmen in “Carmen Jones.”

