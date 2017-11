A page to spark motivation, find out who’s getting older, and learn more about our history.

EUR MOTIVATIONAL NOTE

There are two primary choices in life: to accept conditions as they exist, or accept the responsibility for changing them. – Dr. Denis Waitley

EUR BIRTHDAYS

Nov. 14: Rapper Reverend Run of Run-DMC is 53. Rapper Shyheim is 40.

BLACK HISTORY

Nov. 14, 1915: Booker T. Washington dies on this day in Tuskegee, Alabama.