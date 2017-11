A page to spark motivation, find out who’s getting older, and learn more about our history.

EUR MOTIVATIONAL NOTE

Experience is what you get when you don’t get what you want. – Dan Stanford

EUR BIRTHDAYS

Nov. 15: Rapper E-40 is 50. Rapper B.o.B is 29.

BLACK HISTORY

Nov. 15, 1898: Lyda A. Newman (New York City, NY) patented a hair brush which permitted easy cleaning by having a detachable unit which carried the brush and bristles.