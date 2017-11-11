A page to spark motivation, find out who’s getting older, and learn more about our history.

EUR MOTIVATIONAL NOTE

Experience is what you get when you don’t get what you want. – Dan Stanford

EUR BIRTHDAYS

Nov. 16: Actor Harry Lennix (“The Blacklist”) is 53. Actress Lisa Bonet is 50. Actress Singer Bryan Abrams of Color Me Badd is 48. Actor Noah Gray-Cabey (“Heroes,” ”My Wife and Kids”) is 22.

BLACK HISTORY

Nov. 16, 1780: Paul Cuffe and other black taxpayers of Massachusetts protest to the state legislature against taxation without representation, demanding the right to vote.