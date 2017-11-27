*As of this report, at least 27 people have been killed and 30 people have been injured in a mass shooting at a church in Sutherland Springs, Texas.
A witness reported seeing the as-yet unidentified man walk into First Baptist Church and began shooting around 11:30am Central on Sunday.
Wilson County commissioner Albert Gamez Jr. told a CNN reporter that the gunman fled in a vehicle after the shooting and is now dead after a brief pursuit.
Here’s more from BNO News Service:
Police and other emergency services in Texas are at the scene of a mass shooting at the First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs, local officials and witnesses say. … miles (45 kilometers) southeast of San Antonio. A large number of emergency services, including multiple medical helicopters, have been called to the scene. Wilson County Sheriff Joe Tackitt confirmed …