*Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones, New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft and Houston Texans owner Bob McNair, among others, will be deposed and asked to turn over all cellphone records and emails in relation to the Colin Kaepernick collusion case against the NFL, a league source told ESPN.

ABC News reports that other owners to be deposed include the Seattle Seahawks’ Paul Allen and the San Francisco 49ers’ Jed York, and that all of these particular owners were selected for depositions based on their public statements about either Kaepernick or sideline protests during the national anthem.

The free-agent quarterback filed a grievance under the collective bargaining agreement alleging collusion against signing him to an NFL, his attorney, Mark Geragos, revealed in October

The filing, which demands an arbitration hearing on the matter, says the NFL and its owners “have colluded to deprive Mr. Kaepernick of employment rights in retaliation for Mr. Kaepernick’s leadership and advocacy for equality and social justice and his bringing awareness to peculiar institutions still undermining racial equality in the United States.”

After filing the grievance, Kaepernick tweeted that he did so “only after pursuing every possible avenue with all NFL teams and their executives.”

The NFLPA has offered Kaepernick its support and reiterated its readiness to assist him, “as we do all players.”