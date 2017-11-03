*Three Ohio pastors have been indicted on sex trafficking charges after prosecutors said they lured teenagers into prostitution.

According to the Toledo Blade, Rev. Cordell Jenkins, 47, Rev. Anthony Haynes, 38, and Rev. Kenneth Butler, 37, have been named in an 11-count indictment handed up Tuesday by a federal grand jury.

Haynes began grooming a 14-year-old girl for prostitution in 2014, and investigators said all three men sexually assaulted her — possibly at Greater Life Christian Center.

Haynes allegedly recorded the sex acts on his cell phone and paid the girl “hush money” afterward. Jenkins is accused of similar crimes with that girl and a second underage girl. Butler is accused of sexually exploiting a third girl.

Jenkins and Haynes were indicted in July. All three pastors have pleaded not guilty.

“These three men violated the trust of these children and the communities they purported to serve,” said U.S. Attorney Justin E. Herdman. “We are grateful for the courage of the victims and the dedication of our law enforcement personnel in bringing these men to justice.”

In an effort to support his claim that he’s broke, Tyrese Gibson submitted financial docs to the court in his ongoing war with ex-wife Norma Gibson.

The actor reportedly pulls in $105,686 every month but his monthly expenses amount to $107,576, which puts him in the red.

The docs say Tyrese has $884,658 in the bank and real estate property worth around $1.7 mil.

There’s another problem … he owes his lawyers $133,750. Which could be why they quit and he’s now said to be representing himself.

Meanwhile, there’s a rumor that Tyrese got wind that the folks who make big movie decisions launched an investigation into claims that he’s abusing drugs, and since he can’t afford to lose his ‘Fast and Furious’ franchise gig, Gibson is allegedly trying to find a doctor to prescribe him something which would give him a medical pass with his movies bosses.

Do you believe it or nah?