*The San Francisco 49ers nabbed their first victory of the season on Sunday (Nov. 12), beating the New York Giants 31-21, thanks in part to an 83-yard touchdown by wide receiver Marquise Goodwin.

Upon reaching the end zone, the 26-year-old athlete dropped to his knees in prayer, blew a kiss to the sky, and bowed his head to the ground as his teammates gathered around him in support.

Watch below:

The emotional moment was explained a few hours after the game when Marquise shared his family’s sad news on Instagram. Alongside a heartbreaking photo of his premature son’s hand on his finger, Marquise announced that he and his wife, Morgan Goodwin-Snow, had lost their baby.

“I just wanna thank those who’ve genuinely prayed for @morganakamomo & myself through out this pregnancy,” Goodwin wrote. “Unfortunately we lost our baby boy due to some complications, and had to prematurely deliver him early this morning around 4am. Although we are hurt, I am grateful for the experience and grateful that God blessed me with a wife as courageous and resilient as Morgan. The pain (physically, mentally, & emotionally) that she has endured is unbelievable. Please Pray for the Goodwin family.”

Morgan also share a photo of their son on Instagram and thanked everyone who had supported them throughout the pregnancy.

“Despite our loss, my hubby kept grinding, scored his son a touchdown & got our first ‘W’ of the season. He had a wonderful game today,” she wrote. “This was truly and [sic] an amazing experience and it was also a tragic experience. But that’s okay because we won’t stop fighting and we won’t give up on what God has in store for us. It’s just important for us to remember that things happen for a reason, even though we may question ourselves ‘why us.’ Our faith is strong.”