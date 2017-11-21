*According to theJasmineBRAND.com, if it were up to some TV One executives, their new talk show “Sister Circle,” never would have received the green light.

The network debuted it’s new daily talk show last month, which features a panel of four women — Quad Webb-Lunceford (“Married To Medicine”), singer Syleena Johnson, sports reporter Rashan Ali, and standup comedian Kiana Dancie.

The diverse group discusses a range of lifestyle and relationship topics while former blogger turned DJ Funky Dineva spins records and adds a male perspective to the conversation.

According to sources close to the situation, some TV One executives never wanted the talk show to air.

“Essentially, they were forced to pick the show up,” because “the show had been greenlit by the then president, Brad Siegel,” according to a source.

Adding, “It was Brad’s brainchild. He had a relationship with the production company and he loved the idea of the network having this new, refreshing show.”

Once Siegel left in July, the network was forced to continue with a project.

“This show was all Brad’s idea. Execs weren’t against doing a talk show, but they had some other issues with it and they didn’t have as much input as they wanted. “

Continuing, “They were basically forced to move forward with a show that most of them never wanted and you can tell. They did the bare minimum in rolling out the show and are giving it very little push in promoting it.”

Execs are reportedly expecting “Sister Circle” to tank in the ratings.

“They needed more time to work out the kinks. They’re hoping that the show gains some momentum, so that maybe the show can be saved from the inevitable.”

