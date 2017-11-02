*Today, Thursday, November 2, the ladies of “The Real“ have a discussion about whether it’s OK to be the “side chick” or if men and women can do better in relationships. Tamera reveals why she was finally forced to hire a handyman and the hosts have some sage advice for today’s Hotline Bling caller.

Also, rapper, DJ, record producer and actor Redman stops by to chat about his VH1 show “Scared Famous.” He gives a shoutout to his mom, who bought him his first set of turntables, and talks about the status of the sequel to “How High.”

Why Tamera Had to Hire a Handyman

How Redman’s Mom Helped Him Get Started

Shoutout to Redman’s Mom

Redman: You know what… my moms… she was very supportive of my movement because I was so enthused about doing music –

Tamera Mowry-Housley: Yeah.

Redman: She knew it was my life. She started supporting me, like, after I proved myself to her.

Tamera: OK.

Redman: Now, I proved myself to my moms by telling her at 16, I said, “Mom, if you buy me these turntables…”

Loni Love: Uh-huh.

Redman: Cause I was a DJ.

Loni: Right.

Redman: And you know, we ain’t have that much money, so these turntables was like $80, and $80 back in the day was a lot of bread.

Adrienne Houghton: That’s a lot of money.

Loni: Yeah.

Redman: Yeah, absolutely. So, I said, “Mom, buy these turntables for me, and I promise you, I will never, ever ask you for another dime in life again.”

Tamera: Wow.

Adrienne: And?

Jeannie Mai: What happened?

Redman: She uh, she uh, you know, she beat around the bush for like, maybe like nine months until she got her money up. Then she got them turntables for me.

Jeannie: Yup.

[The Real audience applauds.]

Redman: And she told me, but she told me – yeah, shoutout to my mom, I love you, ma – but, uh – she told me too, when she bought them turntables, she was like, “You know what? Your black behind better not ask me for one red cent. Ever.”

Jeannie: And she remembers!

Loni: Did you ever ask her for something?

Redman: No, I didn’t! I never asked her for a dime since I was 16.

Loni: Did you give her the money back for the turntables?

Redman: Oh, plus some!

