‘S.W.A.T.’ Star Shemar Moore Shows He Still Has ‘Soul Train’ Moves

On CBS’ daily talk fest “The Talk,” “S.W.A.T.” star Shemar Moore shows that good moves never go away!

Guest co-host Eve says, “You used to host ‘Soul Train,’ I remember… We actually have some video of you getting your groove with some dance moves!”

As an old video of Shemar Moore dancing plays, Eve asks, “Do you still have some of those moves?” Moore responds, “I was shaking what my mama gave me back then and Imma do it today!”

After showing off his moves, he says, “If that doesn’t make you watch ‘S.W.A.T.’ tonight, I don’t know what is!”

Rapper Eve Says She’s ‘trying’ to Have a Baby, So ‘stop asking’

Rapper and guest co-host Eve, 38, opens up about feeling pressure by others to have kids with husband Maximillion Cooper.

“One question I get is…‘how old are you?’ and also, ‘you don’t have any kids?’ It annoys me,” says Eve. She adds that one male friend recently asked her, ‘when are you gonna give my friend some kids?’

She responds, “Let me just say, we are trying for anybody who’s asking, but it’s up to God. Just stop asking questions.”

Official CBS Website: http://www.cbs.com/shows/the_talk/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TheTalkCBS

Twitter: http://twitter.com/#!/TheTalkCBS or @TheTalkCBS

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/thetalkcbs/ or @thetalkcbs

CBS Twitter: http://twitter.com/#!/CBSTweet or @CBSTweet

CBS’ THE TALK is the daily destination to hear fresh perspectives, insightful conversations, and dig deeper into the biggest headlines and topics that impact viewers at home. This season, there’s even more to TALK about, and you never know what the show’s hosts – Julie Chen, Sara Gilbert, Sharon Osbourne, and Sheryl Underwood – will be saying. THE TALK airs at 2pm ET / 1pm PT