*If you’ve ever wondered if former major league baseballer Sammy Sosa would ever come to his senses and STOP lightening his skin, well, you’ve got another thing coming.

If anything, he’s even whiter than before, if that’s possible. And yes, he proved it’s possible.

Pics of Sosa in London have folks on the net scratching their heads and saying the obvious: the 48-year-old is nearly unrecognizable when compared to his playing days with the Chicago Cubs when he had brown skin.

In one of the snaps, the Dominican Republic born player is seen leaning against a street post. Another shows Sosa doing the “dab.”

For those who have been observing him over the years since he left baseball in 2009, Sosa’s complexion has gotten noticeably lighter and lighter. Now his face is so white, he looks like Mime artist. He eventually admitted to Univision that he uses a skin bleaching cream all the time.

“It’s a bleaching cream that I apply before going to bed and whitens my skin some,” Sosa told Univision.

“It’s a cream that I have, that I use to soften [my skin], but has bleached me some. I’m not a racist, I live my life happily.

We won’t even ask about his once naturally nappy black hair, which is now straight and brown. You say you’re not racist, but your actions speak otherwise. What’s going on Sammy?

“What happened was that I had been using the cream for a long time and that, combined with the bright TV lights, made my face look whiter than it really is. I don’t think I look like Michael Jackson.”

Whatever, Mr. Sosa. That’s not exactly a fair comparison because MJ’s skin problem was caused by vitiligo, not bleaching creams … as far as we know.