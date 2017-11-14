*NASA scientists are headed to Hollywood for a panel called “Hidden Figures/Modern Figures: A Journey of Breakthroughs in Cinema and Space Travel,” a joint effort between NASA and The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences’ Science and Technology Council.

On the panel, set for Wednesday (Nov. 29) at the Samuel Goldwyn Theater in Beverly Hills, will be the “Hidden Figures” filmmakers with NASA scientists and Fox 2000 president Elizabeth Gabler to discuss the past, present and future in space math, diversity and the movies.

“Hidden Figures,” starring Taraji P. Henson, Octavia Spencer and Janelle Monae in the real life story of the black women instrumental in early NASA achievements, grossed $235.1M worldwide for Fox and became a sleeper hit for the studio when it was released last year. It also was nominated for three Oscars for Best Picture, Adapted Screenplay and for Spencer as Best Supporting Actress.

Moderated by former Deluxe/EFILM Executive Beverly J. Wood, Gabler will join Hidden Figures writer/director Theodore Melfi, film editor Peter Teschner, cinematographer Mandy Walker, NASA chief historian Dr. Bill Barry and NASA engineers Tracy Drain, Jennifer Trosper and Powtawche Valerino on the panel.