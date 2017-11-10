ALSO: Singer Bobby V wants you to meet his new GIRLfriend!

*In addition to the scoop on OJ, we’ve also got news about singer Bobby V‘s new girlfriend. And yes, as far as we can tell, she is a real SHE. We’ve even got snaps.

But first …

We know he’s enjoying his freedom after 9 years in lock down, but maybe OJ Simpson might wanna cool his heels when he’s out and about in Las Vegas.

If you haven’t heard, The Juice as kicked out of the Cosmopolitan Hotel in Las Vegas Wednesday night after allegedly getting too drunk and rowdy.

The story goes that the former NFLer had been getting acquainted with various bars at the hotel since his release from prison, but the other night, Simpson was drunk and became disruptive at the Clique bar. Supposedly he was angry at hotel staff and glasses broke at the bar.

Check out the pic below of Simpson strolling through the hotel.

Never know who you are going to see in Vegas…. yep, OJ Simpson pic.twitter.com/ginaBY6zwk — Brian Munz (@BrianMunzTSN) November 9, 2017

Security showed up and removed Simpson from the hotel. Simpson was said to be nice to responding security guards. In spite of that though, he’s been permanently banned from the Cosmopolitan, reports TMZ.

Be careful OJ. All it takes is ONE wrong move.

RELATED NEWS: SINGER BOBBY V SAYS HIS HOOKUP WASN’T A PROSTITUTE – HE’S CLAIMING EXTORTION (VIDEO)

In other news, Sandra Rose is reporting that ssinger Bobby V has a new girlfriend. Yep, a for REAL GIRL-friend, if you get our drift.

We emphasize that because if you recall, the “Slow Down” singer found himself the butt of lot of jokes and internet memes when a transsexual sex worker put him on blast by uploaded a video of him running from his apartment.

The sex worker, Reima Houston, claimed Bobby V contacted her through Backpage.com for sexual favors but the singer failed to pay for services rendered.

Meanwhile, Houston was interviewed by major outlets and claimed, “this was not a sexual exchange or extortion,” after Bobby V made a statement to gossip blog sites that Ms. Houston was “a prostitute” and that he was “being extorted.”

The sordid accusation nearly ended Bobby’s career as a R&B singer. But Rose says he is in high demand for nightclub gigs at $5,000 a pop.

Check out the photos of Bobby V’s new girl below.