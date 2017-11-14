*Girl Scouts of the USA has announced that its “Building a Better World” float at the annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade will feature Andra Day and Common performing their moving anthem, “Stand Up for Something,” from the film “Marshall.”

The Girl Scout float features two dozen giant Girl Scout badges representing everything from science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM) and the outdoors to financial literacy and entrepreneurship, as well as the Gold Award, Girl Scouts’ highest award.

The design showcases a century of Girl Scout traditions and highlights today’s girls as capable of making great changes to benefit society—echoing the chorus of Andra Day’s and Common’s song: “It all means nothing, If you don’t stand up for something.”

“I am so excited to help Girl Scouts in its mission to build girls of courage, confidence, and character, who make the world a better place,” stated Day. “I encourage all girls to take action in their communities and effect change—to take a stand. Girl Scouts has driven generations of girls over the past century to become leaders, and I believe if we want more female leaders, we need more Girl Scouts. Also, hook a sista up with some cookies!”

Additionally, the float will prompt viewers to take action themselves through the newly launched G.I.R.L. Agenda Powered by Girl Scouts—an initiative to inspire, prepare, and mobilize every G.I.R.L. to lead positive change. By making age-appropriate resources based on GSUSA’s proven programming accessible to all for the first time ever, the G.I.R.L. Agenda will provide hundreds of thousands of girls, and adults who care about them, with tangible ways to support causes that are important to them.

The 91st Annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade airs nationwide on NBC, Thursday, November 23, from 9:00 a.m. to noon across time zones.

To advance the G.I.R.L. Agenda and for tips on leading positive change through civic action, visit www.GIRLagenda.org.