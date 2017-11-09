*For the fifth consecutive year, ”Black-ish” star Anthony Anderson will host the NAACP Image Awards, to air live on Martin Luther King, Jr. Day (Monday, January 15) at 9 p.m. on TV One.

In addition to the two-hour telecast, a live red-carpet program will air before the ceremony, which celebrates people of color in television, film, music and literature. Over 40 categories are included and will be voted on by NAACP members.

The evening also features honorary awards including the President’s Award and the Chairman’s Award in recognition of accomplished individuals.

The full list of nominees will be announced during the week of Nov. 13.

Voting is currently open for the entertainer of the year award, which will be the only category chosen solely by fan votes. The nominees include Chadwick Boseman, Ava DuVernay, Bruno Mars, Issa Rae, Chance the Rapper and Jay-Z. The winner will be announced during the live broadcast.