*Flat Earther B.o.B is at it again, this time turning his unfounded skepticism on the U.S. slave trade.

The rapper took to Instagram recently claiming there isn’t enough credible evidence to prove that the Atlantic slave trade ever happened.

Sharing an old-school video that questions the validity of historical maps gleaned from eras that passed us by centuries ago, B.o.B captioned the clip with the following: “They say slavery lasted 400 yrs… America is only 250 yrs old… You ever seen a slave ship ? They can find a billion year old dinosaur bone but can’t find any slave ships.”

B.o.B’s nonsense follows his GoFundMe campaign in September that would fund his attempt to prove, once and for all, that the Earth is flat.