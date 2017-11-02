Recording artist B.o.B. attends the 2015 BMI R&B/Hip Hop Awards at Saban Theatre on August 28, 2015 in Beverly Hills, California.

*Flat Earther B.o.B is at it again, this time turning his unfounded skepticism on the U.S. slave trade.

The rapper took to Instagram recently claiming there isn’t enough credible evidence to prove that the Atlantic slave trade ever happened.

Sharing an old-school video that questions the validity of historical maps gleaned from eras that passed us by centuries ago, B.o.B captioned the clip with the following: “They say slavery lasted 400 yrs… America is only 250 yrs old… You ever seen a slave ship ? They can find a billion year old dinosaur bone but can’t find any slave ships.”

Watch below:

B.o.B’s nonsense follows his GoFundMe campaign in September that would fund his attempt to prove, once and for all, that the Earth is flat.

  Kristoph

    Are young, influential minds still buying his records? He should surely have, by now, found video evidence proving the flatness of the earth with planes skidding off the runway into Hades. Oh wait; the conspiracy goes that airports aren’t built near the edge of the world. Well, if there were an “edge of the world”, we know that’s where they would’ve placed the Ghetto. So with all my contradictory evidence, I’d have to go with No, the earth is Spherical.

    Now to Slavery. Can we start with his own education and why it appears he was allowed to drop out of school somewhere between Pre-K and 3rd Grade? Yeah, let’s start there.

  Samuel Caldwell Jr.

    When someone appears to be so severely ignorant of history and the facts, it is hard to comment. That young man needs to stay off weed and other drugs and then take a few American and world history courses. He is badly in need of an education and real-world mind actualization.

