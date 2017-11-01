*Former President Barack Obama had jokes on Tuesday night at the expense of Donald Trump and other birther nuts who claimed he wasn’t born in the United States.

“The reason I’m so excited to see you all here today in part is because this is where I started,” Obama said at the first Obama Foundation Summit in Chicago, where he spent his early adulthood as a community organizer in the 1980s.

“Now, this isn’t where I was born, I was born in Kenya,” he said to laughs, then added: “That’s a joke.”

Obama, a Hawaiian native, has released both his “short-form” and “long-form” birth certificates to prove his 1961 birth in Honolulu. Also two newspapers on the island printed birth announcements at the time.

After pushing the birther conspiracy theory for years, Trump eventually admitted that Obama was indeed born in the United States. However, he has never apologized for spreading that falsehood.

