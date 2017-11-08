*Former President Barack Obama reported for jury duty Wednesday morning and proceeded to shake hands with everyone in the jury pool.

Obama and his Secret Service arrived this morning at Daley Center in Cook County to perform his civic duty, which will net him $17.20 per day – should he be selected.

“OBAMA!Jury duty & I just shook hands with the best president ever!!” wrote bystander Angel Martinez on Twitter, describing video he shot of No. 44 working his way through the crowd.

“How’s everybody doin’?” he asked folks. “This looks like Chicago right here.”

Watch below: