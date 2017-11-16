‘Beautifully Driven’ Launches Series at ATL Premiere

*On Wednesday, luxury audio brand Harman Kardon, along with social influencers Africa Miranda and Kimberly Lachelle, hosted a launch party for the new web series “Beautifully Driven,” a four-episode showcase of women who have “found their lane.”

Guests packed Bravo Ocean Studios on a rainy evening to preview the premiere episode, browse new products in the Harman Kardon Suite, check out the latest Optima, Cadenza and Niro Touring vehicles from Kia Motors and enjoy soulful performances from talented singer-songwriters India Shawn and Chantae Cann.

Attendees included Caroline Fratacci (Sr. Digital Marketing Specialist, HARMAN), John Dominguez (Product Communications/Social Media Manager, Kia Motors America), Nadia Hernandez(Director of Multicultural Engagement, Zeno Group), TomorrowPictures producers Ellen Barnard and Frederick Taylor; singer-choreographer Victor Jackson, recording artist Delra Harris, stylist/tv personality LaKenya Morris and many more. Special thanks to Bravo Ocean Studios, DJ Poizon Ivy, Talero Organic Tequilas, JR Revelry Bourbon and Southern Edge Sweet Tea Vodka.

Powered by Kia Motors, “Beautifully Driven” is co-created by Africa Miranda and Kimberly Lachelle and produced by Tomorrow Pictures. The series can be found on beautifullydriven.com.

Photos: James Pray http://bit.ly/2hY5lb8

Social: #BeautifullyDriven #GoFindYourLane #HKxKia @africamiranda @Kim_Lachelle @harmankardon @kia

Watch a Recap from the beautifully driven launch event

Africa Miranda and Kimberly Lachelle show their love for the Kia Niro Touring

Africa Miranda and mom Leonita Nelson

David Harris with daughter Kimberly Lachelle

India Shawn and DJ Poizon Ivy

Africa Miranda, India Shawn and Kimberly Lachelle look hot on the carpet

Chantae Cann

Chantae Cann joins the ladies, adding to the

fabulousness!

Africa Miranda, Caroline Fratacci (Harman), Chantae Cann, India Shawn and Kimberly LaChelle

Kimberly Lachelle, Chantae Cann, Nadia Hernandez (Zeno Group/Kia), John Dominquez (Kia Motors), India Shawn and Africa Miranda

Kimberly Lachelle, Cigar Mike, John Horn and Africa Miranda

DJ Poizon Ivy on the 1’s & 2’s

Delra Harris

LaKenya Morris

Trina Small, Kimberly Lachelle, Africa Miranda and Alexis Felder

Caroline Fratacci (Harman Kardon) and Ellen Barnard

Tomorrow

Kimberly Lachelle, Alex Givens, Frederick Taylor (Tomorrow Pictures) and Africa Miranda

The Kia Niro Touring

The Kia Cadenza

A warm welcome from the hosts

Sponsors thanked the attendees

The screening began

A Full House

India Shawn sings her heart out

Chantae Cann shuts it down!

Guests enjoy the music!

A Q&A session followed the entertainment

Parting gifts for attendees

So many smiles!

Trina Small and Alexis “Lexi with the Curls” Felder

The Kia Optima

The ladies had fun in the Harman Kardon Suite

Get it girls!

Thank You to Bravo Ocean Studios

