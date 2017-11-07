*Ben Carson took to Facebook Monday to announce the death of his “dear mother,” Sonya Carson.

The Hopkins neurosurgeon and current secretary of U.S. Housing and Urban Development has attributed much of his educational and career success to his mother, as noted in his biography, “Gifted Hands.”

Despite being illiterate and facing many challenges in her life, she pushed her son to focus on education and succeed in school.

In the Facebook post, Carson mentioned a poem he says his mother quoted whenever her children made an excuse.

Read the entire post below: