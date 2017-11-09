*BET Networks has given a series order to “Black Card Revoked,” a game show based on the party game that tests knowledge of pop culture, entertainment, historical facts and politics from a black perspective.

Actor-comedian Tony Rock will host the series, described as a witty celebration of African American life. Production on the 12-episode order will begin this month in Los Angeles for a January 10, 2018 premiere, reports Deadline.com.

Each 30-minute episode will feature three teams, each with a celebrity and contestant partner. Like the party game, a piece of your Black Card gets revoked for every wrong answer — like if you haven’t seen “The Color Purple” or “Friday,” you’re in trouble. The teams will have a chance to win up to $10,000.

The party game debuted in 2015 from Cards for All People, which also created Cards Against Humanity, and quickly gained popularity on social media and at home parties.

“Black Card Revoked” will be produced by Alternative Productions for BET, with David Hurwitz serving as executive producer. Original party game creators Latesha Williams and Jay Bobo will serve as co-executive producers.