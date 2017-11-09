*Beyoncé tossed her iconic wide-brimmed black hat from the “Formation” video onto the auction block for a great cause.

The signed hat fetched $27,500 for the Lung Transplant Project, which raises money for research that will decrease the time spent on lung transplant waiting lists and increase long-term survival rates.

Beyoncé signed the chapeau “All my love,” along with her name, according to Heritage Auctions. The top bidder not only got the hat, but also an 8 x 10″ image of her wearing it for the auction.

In addition to Mrs. Carter’s donation, Pharrell also got involved with the charitable event, donating two pairs of Adidas Originals.

The first pair featured the music mogul’s signature and several inspiring messages, including “Let the universe in,” “Please don’t make excuses,” and “We are nothing without God.” The second pair will be custom made for the winning bidder, who took home Pharrell’s kicks for $11,375.